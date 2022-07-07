Gravity Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,523.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $456,873.41 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

