Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $849.20

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($10.28) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.29). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($10.28), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 849.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 849.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Greene King (LON:GNK)
