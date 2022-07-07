GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 543000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
