Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,101 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $29.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.