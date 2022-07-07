GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 13.2% Higher

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The company has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.
GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)
Featured Stories
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.