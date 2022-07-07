Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $131.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.73.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GH opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

