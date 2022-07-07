Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.16

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.16 and traded as low as C$29.51. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.99, with a volume of 3,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

