Halving Coin (HALV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 504% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.