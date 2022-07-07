Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hammerson and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.80 $11.37 million ($0.15) -95.59

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.