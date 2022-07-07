Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.49 million and $130,285.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00134318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00729811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034124 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

