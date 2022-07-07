Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $74,431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,010,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,520 shares in the company, valued at $353,052,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 624,000 shares of company stock worth $65,809,380 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 8,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,860. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.