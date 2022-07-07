Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 2,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.84 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.