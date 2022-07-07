Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.20% of Open Lending worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $169,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 209,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 13,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $42.96.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

