Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial comprises 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.26% of Gates Industrial worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 3,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

