Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 3.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $585,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 2,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,330. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.