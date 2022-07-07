Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 1.28% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 326,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

