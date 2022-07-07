Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

