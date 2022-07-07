Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

