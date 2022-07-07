Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.25% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 410,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,242 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

