Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. Hasbro has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

