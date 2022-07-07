Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $21.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

