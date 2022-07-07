Head-To-Head Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.02 $13.81 million $1.85 11.70 Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 4.48 $76.08 million $0.59 15.64

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 17.97% N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 29.42% 6.61% 0.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity, loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by saving deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and nine in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and two counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.