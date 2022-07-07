Head to Head Review: Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) vs. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.26 $1.47 billion ($1.16) -6.44

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 13 0 2.87

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 230.21%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Profitability

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A Farfetch 73.70% 1,826.57% 45.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farfetch beats Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

