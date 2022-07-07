Head-To-Head Survey: ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) vs. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ITM Power and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 3 0 5 0 2.25 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

ITM Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 205.25%. Given Hyzon Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than ITM Power.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.64 million N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 141.36 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -28.75

Hyzon Motors has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats ITM Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

