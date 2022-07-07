Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

