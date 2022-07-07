Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00258931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

