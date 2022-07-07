Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

