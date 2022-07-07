Hegic 1-Day Volume Reaches $934,912.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $4.86 million and $934,912.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,713.62 or 1.00008176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars.

