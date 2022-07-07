High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

PCF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

