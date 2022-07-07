High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
PCF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
