HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

