HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho comprises about 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

