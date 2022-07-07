Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.
HTH stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
