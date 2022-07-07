Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

HTH stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

