Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

