Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.83 ($2.15).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.65 ($1.01). 2,217,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,574. The company has a market capitalization of £429.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.05.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

