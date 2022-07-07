Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 170993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of research firms have commented on HCMLY. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

