Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.87. 46,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

