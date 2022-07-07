HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)
