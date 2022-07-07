HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Get HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR alerts:

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.