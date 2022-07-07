Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Down 2.2%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 4,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 153,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.