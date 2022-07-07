Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

HRL stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

