Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $594.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.