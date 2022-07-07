Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 172,666 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

