Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $64.40 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.