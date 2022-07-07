HUNT Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $47.46 million and $2.94 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,529.26 or 0.99984192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.