Hyve (HYVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,988.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $173,988.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.01288504 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00136770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034234 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

