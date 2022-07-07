IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 117,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,530,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.36.

The firm has a market cap of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

