Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 23,244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.78. 44,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.