Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 424,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,741,940. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

