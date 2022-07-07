Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,017,003 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,808,000. Rent-A-Center accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 3.42% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
