Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,158,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

