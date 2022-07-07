Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,269,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

